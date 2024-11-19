Celebrate the Holidays with the Shuckers' Holiday Fest on December 13

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers announced today that the team will host the Biloxi Shuckers Holiday Fest at Keesler Federal Park on Friday, December 13. The event is open to all ages, with tickets available for $5 in advance. Fans can click HERE to purchase tickets. Gates will open at 6:00 p.m. with a showing of the holiday classic, " The Grinch " at 6:30 p.m. on the videoboard. Fans can enjoy the movie on the field and are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs. Santa will also be available for meet-and-greet opportunities with a mailbox for letters to Santa and a holiday photo station.

"The holidays are such a joyful time on the Coast," Shuckers General Manager Hunter Reed said. "We're thrilled to bring some holiday cheer to our ballpark during this event and are looking forward to a family fun-filled night!"

The event also features a Holiday Costume Contest with prizes awarded to winners in the following categories; Ugliest Christmas Sweater, Best Grinch, Best Santa, and Best Holiday Character. Winners will be announced following the movie. Fans are encouraged to bring a new or used toy to the event to donate to the team's toy drive in partnership with 5th Squad. In addition to the movie, young fans can enjoy a bounce house and multiple inflatables around the ballpark.

Concessions, including hot dogs, burgers, chicken tenders, popcorn, chips, soft drinks, hot tea, hot chocolate, and coffee, will also be available for purchase at the event.

