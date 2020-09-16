Cederlind Makes MLB Debut Tuesday with Pirates

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - After being recalled from the Pittsburgh Pirates' Alternate Training Site yesterday, RHP Blake Cederlind made his MLB debut Tuesday evening in Cincinnati. Cederlind is the 93rd former Power player to debut in the big leagues, and the fourth member of the 2017 West Virginia Power to make it to The Show, as well as the first from the 2018 team.

Cederlind entered in relief of Joe Musgrove in the sixth inning last night at Great American Ball Park, spinning a perfect frame. The righty induced a pair of groundouts and a fly out, hurling 14 pitches while ratcheting his powerful fastball up to 99.5 MPH.

Following a fifth-round selection in 2016 by Pittsburgh, the reliever made his way to West Virginia for the start of the 2017 season. Cederlind was shaky during his first full season, posting a 7.76 ERA while opposing batters notched an average just under .300 against him. In round two in The Capital City in 2018, the Merced JC (CA) product turned things around, going 3-2 with a 2.86 ERA in 19 appearances, while giving up just nine walks and striking out 36 across 28.1 innings. He also ceded an opponent average of just .208, pushing the Pirates to bump him up to High-A Bradenton in June 2018.

Though the Turlock, Calif., native struggled with the Marauders for the remainder of the 2018 campaign, Cederlind produced a little deja vu, as he befuddled Florida State League hitters for his first seven outings of 2019 (1.17 ERA/.143 BAA in 7.2 innings). His hot start garnered him a promotion to Double-A Altoona, where his remarkable season continued. The righty became a key piece of the Curve bullpen, recording a 1.77 ERA over 45.2 innings while holding batters under a .200 stroke against him and sporting a 3:1 K/BB ratio. Cederlind did get a taste of Triple-A Indianapolis at the end of the 2019 season, where he was tagged for five runs in six innings of work over three games.

Overall, Cederlind went 11-10 with a 4.93 ERA over 108 career Minor League games (14 starts), converting eight saves in 16 opportunities and striking out 178 men over 184.1 innings before making his MLB debut.

Cederlind is the fifth former Power player to debut in MLB in 2020, joining RHPs J.T. Brubaker and Justin Topa, along with infielders Ke'Bryan Hayes and Wyatt Mathisen. For more information on the Power, visit www.wvpower.com.

