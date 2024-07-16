Cedar Rapids RoughRiders Announce the Hiring of Goalie Coach Brooks DiMarino

July 16, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders News Release







The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders are excited to announce the hiring of Brooks DiMarino as the new goalie coach for the RoughRiders USHL team. Brooks will also lead the goaltending efforts of the youth RoughRiders Hockey Club.

A New Jersey native, Brooks spent last season with the Robertson Cup Champion Lone Star Brahmas of the NAHL. During his tenure with the Brahmas, Brooks led the team's goaltenders to the top of the league in goals against average, achieving 1st and 2nd places respectively, and secured 1st and 4th overall in save percentage. He was responsible for all goaltending needs for the Brahmas' junior and youth programs.

Prior to his time with Lone Star, Brooks spent time with both the Corpus Christi IceRays and New Jersey Titans organizations.

"Our entire organization is thrilled that we've added Brooks to our coaching staff. I was very impressed with Brooks throughout the interview process. He is very passionate about the game of hockey, especially the goaltending position. He loves to teach, scout, and is driven to impact all areas of the RoughRiders program. He will make a difference on and off the ice on a daily basis," said GM Mark Carlson when announcing the hire.

"Brooks is a great addition to our club. He brings a knowledge and passion for the goaltending position that will help our goalies continue to thrive," stated RoughRiders Executive Youth Hockey Director Dustin Timm.

"I am incredibly honored and excited to be joining the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders organization and to work with Head Coach and GM Mark Carlson, along with his staff and the rest of the RoughRiders organization. I am very excited to begin working with the goalies, helping them grow in their development. I look forward to helping the team on its journey to achieving a very successful upcoming season," stated DiMarino upon his hiring.

