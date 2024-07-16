16 USHL Draft Picks/Tenders Named to USA U17 Selects Team

USA Hockey has announced its roster for the 2024 U.S. Under-17 Men's Select Team that will compete at the Under-17 Five Nations Tournament in Pieřany, Slovakia, from August 14-18.

In addition to the U.S., the tournament will include teams from host Slovakia, as well as Czechia, Germany and Switzerland.

The players were selected from among those attending the USA Hockey Boys National 16 Player Development Camp this week in Amherst, N.Y., and 16 of the players selected are either draft picks from the USHL Draft or tendered by USHL teams.

USHL Connections with 2024 USA U17 Select Team

Name Pos Hometown Last Team USHL Draft

William Bent F Dover, Mass. Mount St. Charles 2024 Tri-City 3rd/#37

Nicholas Bogas D Bloomfield Hills, Mich. Oakland Jr. Grizzlies 2024 Waterloo 2nd/#23

Cole Bumgarner F Albertville, Minn. Rogers High School 2024 Fargo Tender

Nathaniel Celski D Vadnais Heights, Minn. White Bear Lake HS 2024 Muskegon 2nd/#21

Noah Davidson F Irvine, Calif. Shattuck-St. Mary's 2024 Waterloo 1st/#8

Ryder Fetterolf G Sewickley, Pa. Gilmour Academy 2024 Tri-City 4th/#52

Levi Harper D Tampa, Fla. Shattuck-St. Mary's 2024 Tri-City 2nd/#22

Caden Harvey F Beaver, Pa. Pitts. Penguins Elite 2024 Waterloo 3rd/#38

Jack Hextall F Rolling Meadows, Ill. Chicago Mission 2024 Youngstown Tender

Kade Meyer D Woodruff, Wis. Lakeland Union HS 2024 Waterloo 4th/#54

Nathaniel Pederson F Shakopee, Minn. Shakopee HS 2024 Lincoln 1st/12

Luke Puchner F New Germany, Minn. Shattuck-St. Mary's 2024 Lincoln 7th/#94

Joseph Salandra F Pleasantville, N.Y. Mid Fairfield 2024 Chicago 4th/#60

Casey Vandertop F Edina, Minn. Edina High School 2024 Lincoln 4th/#47

Odin Vauhkonen D Costa Mesa, Calif. Shattuck-St. Mary's 2024 Youngstown 7th/#101

Xavier Wendt G Plymouth, Minn. Shattuck-St. Mary's 2024 Lincoln 9th/#124

