Cavalry FC Draw Atlético Ottawa 2-2
September 15, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Atletico Ottawa News Release
Midfielder Manny Aparicio celebrates opening the score for Atlético Ottawa
(Atletico Ottawa, Credit: Cavalry FC)
OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa remains in second place in the Canadian Premier League (CPL) table following a thrilling draw away to 4th-placed Cavalry FC. Atlético took the lead twice, and Rubén del Campo and Dani Morer broke club records but the Albertan side capitalized on a set piece and a moment of individual brilliance by Ali Musse.
KEY MOMENTS
With five matches remaining in the Regular Season, Atlético Ottawa remains in second place in the CPL table (10-8-5) following a 2-2 draw away to Cavalry FC, three points back from leaders Forge FC.
Score: 1-0. Atlético took an early lead as Manny Aparicio headed home from a corner. Assisted by Dani Morer. (5')
Score: 1-1. Cavalry drew level as Ali Musse scored from an exceptional shot from outside of the penalty area (16').
Score: 1-2. Rubén del Campo gave Ottawa the lead once more with a powerful shot from close range. Assisted by Ballou Tabla (48').
Score: 2-2. Daan Klomp equalized for the hosts with a header from a set-piece (66').
Rubén del Campo scored Ottawa's second goal of the night, smashing home a near-post shot from a tight angle, extending his lead at the top of the Golden Boot race.
Del Campo has scored 11 goals in the CPL (13 in all competitions).
This goal broke a record for goals scored in a single season (all comps) for Atlético.
The previous record (12 goals - all comps) was held by Ollie Bassett in 2023.
Spanish defender Dani Morer broke the record for assists by an Atlético player in a single season (7) when his corner kick delivery led to the opening goal.
Atlético has now ended a two-week road trip, returning to TD Place on this Sunday, September 22, 2024.
This match is our 'Célébration Franco-Ontarienne', presented by CIBC and supported by the Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est (CECCE).
