Cavalry FC Announces Goalkeeper Joseph Holliday on Short-Term Replacement Contract

May 26, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Calgary, AB - Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced that the club has signed goalkeeper Joseph Holliday to a Short-Term Replacement Contract. The contract is due to a minor injury to goalkeeper Jack Barrett ahead of the clubs match on Sunday, May 26 against Valour FC.

Holliday currently plays for Cavalry FC's U21 side in League1 Alberta, and was signed to the club in 2023 on a development contract. He has been training with the squad and will be made available for the clubs match on ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows.

Cavalry FC faces Valour FC on Sunday, May 26 at 3:00pm MT on ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows. The club will next travel to the west coast on June 1 to face Pacific FC at Starlight Stadium.

