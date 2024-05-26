Preview: Atlético Ottawa at Pacific FC May 29

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa is undefeated in all competitions and, on Wednesday night, will face Pacific FC to earn a historic spot in the TELUS Canadian Championship semi-finals (KO 10pm ET, live on OneSoccer). The tie is delicately poised following a 0-0 at TD Place, with Major League Soccer's (MLS) Vancouver Whitecaps and Toronto FC as well as Forge FC already qualified for the next round.

Here's everything you need to know before Wednesday's clash in Victoria.

Atlético Ottawa is unbeaten in all competitions at the start of the 2024 season (6-3-0).

The aggregate score of the quarter-final heading into the second leg is 0-0, following a draw at TD Place earlier this month.

Should the match end in a tie, the away goal rule will be in place (counting away goals as double in the aggregate score).

Atlético has since beaten Pacific FC (1-0) in the Canadian Premier League (CPL) at Starlight Stadium.

Striker Rubén del Campo scored the game's only goal and has seven in all competitions this season.

This was Pacific's first defeat and their first goal conceded in the league this year.

Ottawa has never made it to the semi-finals of the TELUS Canadian Championship.

Vancouver Whitecaps and Toronto FC of Major League Soccer have qualified for the next round.

They are joined by CPL's Forge FC who defeated MLS side CF Montréal.

There will be a re-draw to determine the semi-final match-ups.

Atlético beat Forge FC 3-0 at TD Place last week-end in the CPL.

This was Atleti's first goal and win against Forge in Ottawa.

Four Ottawa players were named to the 'Team of the Week': Rayane Yesli (GK), Amer Didić (DEF), Manny Aparicio (MID) and Rubén del Campo (ATT).

Ottawa returns to TD Place on Sunday, June 2, for the annual Soccer For Everyone match.

Atlético clashes with Halifax Wanderers FC for the second time this season (KO 2pm ET, live on OneSoccer).

Ottawa beat Halifax 3-1 at the Wanderers Grounds.

In collaboration with Capital Pride and MAX Ottawa, and thanks to match day partners Volkswagen, Atlético will be raising funds for Capital Rainbow Refuge.

A press conference will be held on Tuesday, May 27 at 11am. Click here for more information.

Record head-to-head (all-time): 5W-6D-5L; 16 goals scored, 18 goals conceded.

