Last Chance to Repeat Historic Shock Win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC in Crucial Grudge Match Tonight

May 21, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Calgary, AB - Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) push to repeat history over Vancouver Whitecaps FC this evening at BC Place.

The Cavs saw a thrilling second-leg win over the Whitecaps back in 2019, where the Calgary side eliminated their opponents following a 2-1 result at BC Place. The club now returns to the west coast in hopes of advancing to the semi-final of the TELUS Canadian Championship, where history can be repeated with a successful result in favour of Cavalry FC.

The match kicks off this evening at 7:30pm PST/8:30pm MST at BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia, live on OneSoccer. The Whitecaps currently lead the series following a 2-1 win at ATCO Field, but the magic of the cup lives on and the chances of Cavalry FC advancing remain high. The winner of this series will advance to the two-legged semi-final, where their opponent will be determined following the result of the remaining quarterfinal matches.

"We are looking forward to this match," said Tommy Wheeldon Jr., Head Coach & General Manager, Cavalry FC. "We are still very much in this, but acknowledge that we will have to produce a remarkable performance to turn this matchup around. Nothing is impossible in a cup game."

Cavalry FC returns to ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows on Sunday, May 26 in CPL action as they host Valour FC at 3:00pm MST, with tickets available now.

