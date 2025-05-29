Caught It on the Volley: USL League One Goal of the Week: Week 12 Winner
May 29, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
FC Naples YouTube Video
Check out the FC Naples Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from May 29, 2025
- Westchester Soccer Club Continues Homestand with Jägermeister Cup Matchup vs. Hartford Athletic Saturday at 4 PM in Mount Vernon - Westchester SC
- Hard-Fought Battle Ends in Narrow Loss for Velocity FC in First Jägermeister Cup Setback - Spokane Velocity FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Naples Stories
- FC Naples Turns Focus to Home Match After Hard-Fought Battle in Portland
- FC Naples Fights Hard in Road Match against Chattanooga Red Wolves
- FC Naples Makes History with Landmark Win over USL Champions Charleston Battery
- FC Naples Falls to One Knoxville SC But Holds First Place in USL League One
- FC Naples Shows Heart in U.S. Open Cup Battle against Tampa Bay Rowdies