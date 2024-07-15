Catherine Dubois to Stay Put at Home in Montréal

July 15, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Montreal News Release







MONTRÉAL, QC - PWHL Montréal announced on Monday that the club has signed forward Catherine Dubois to a one-year Standard Player Agreement for the 2024-25 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL season).

Dubois (5'10") started the 2024 season on Montréal's reserve list and answered the call when she was needed, as she was able to finally show off her physical play. She signed two ten-day contracts before completing the season on the club's active roster.

The 28-year-old Beauport, QC native completed the season with two goals and four assists in 21 games.

She had previously played five seasons with the Université de Montréal Carabins, where she scored 29 goals and assisted on 33 others in 94 games. She helped her team with two conference championships, as well as a U SPORTS National Championship in 2015-16. Prior to the PWHL, Dubois played one season in the PHF with the Montréal Force and two as a member of the PWHPA.

"Catherine was not only a fan favourite, but she was very popular in our locker room with her consistent smile and contagious positive energy," said General Manager Danièle Sauvageau. "We also know what she can bring to our team and foresee great things for her in her second season."

"I am extremely happy to be back in Montréal et to have the opportunity to continue to play in front of the best fans! I am looking forward to reuniting with my teammates to play in front of such energetic crowds once more," declared Dubois.

Per the Players Association, salary terms of contracts will not be disclosed.

• Discuss this story on the Professional Women's Hockey League message board...





Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from July 15, 2024

Catherine Dubois to Stay Put at Home in Montréal - Montreal

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.