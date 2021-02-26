Catcher from Columbus State University Signed to 2021 Woodchucks Roster

Wausau, WI - The Wisconsin Woodchucks are excited to announce the addition of catcher Robert Brooks from Columbus State University to the 2021 Roster.

C - Robert Brooks | 6'0 | R/R | Jr. | Columbus State University

Robert Brooks is starting the 2021 season with a bang, hitting .500 with three home runs, all of which occurred during the Cougars' double header on 2/20/21. Through his career at Columbus State Robert has a .320 batting average, 21 home runs and 99 RBI. He was named Second Team All-Conference in 2019. Originally from Marietta, GA, Brooks attended Wheeler High School where he lettered four times and was named the Marietta Daily Journal Player of the Week.

Woodchucks head coach, Corey Thompson, adds, "Robert is a true baseball guy. Constantly working on his game and plays hard every night. Brooks has hit everywhere he has been, I am very excited to see this guy hit all summer. He is off to a great start this spring and I expect he will continue this throughout the year."

The Wisconsin Woodchucks' 2021 home opener is Tuesday, June 1st. The Wisconsin Woodchucks have many great ticket options for the upcoming 2021 season. Group tickets and tickets packages are now on sale. Order yours today by calling the Woodchucks Ticket Sales team at 715.845.5055 or stopping by the Woodchucks Front Office at 2401 N. 3rd St, Wausau, WI 54403. Single game tickets will go on sale in April.

