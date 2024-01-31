Catcher Emery the Latest to Sign with Goldeyes

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced Wednesday the signing of catcher Rob Emery for the 2024 season.

Emery was a college teammate of Goldeyes starter Landen Bourassa at the University of San Francisco (San Francisco, California).

Signed as a free agent by the San Francisco Giants in 2021, Emery was called up to Class-AAA Tacoma on two occasions in 2022 and 2023.

The 27-year-old played the bulk of last season with the Richmond Flying Squirrels of the Class-AA Eastern League and the Class-A Advanced Eugene Emeralds of the Northwest League. Emery finished the year with the Seattle Mariners' entry in the Rookie Class Arizona Complex League.

Born in San Francisco, California, Emery has a career batting average of .249, with 21 doubles, nine home runs, and 44 runs batted in.

"Rob has a lot of experience in affiliated baseball and he is hungry to get every day at bats and prove how good of a player he is," said Goldeyes manager Logan Watkins. "We are lucky to get him on board and I look to him to be a leader behind the plate and in the clubhouse."

Winnipeg now has ten players under contract for the 2024 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 30 players during spring training, which begins May 1.

2024 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

IF Andy Armstrong

IF Edwin Arroyo

RHP Landen Bourassa

IF Dayson Croes

RHP Colton Eastman

C Rob Emery

OF Ryan Holgate

RHP Marshall Kasowski

LHP Travis Seabrooke

OF Miles Simington

The Goldeyes begin the 2024 season on the road versus the Cleburne Railroaders on Thursday, May 9. The Home Opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21 at 6:30 p.m. against the Chicago Dogs at Blue Cross Park.

