Casino Night Saturday, July 15

July 12, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







Join us for Casino Night on the Concourse on Saturday, July 15. A new fundraising event for the Rocket City Trash Pandas Foundation presented by Dermatology Specialists of Alabama.

The event will take place on the Bill Penney Toyota Concourse at Toyota Field from 6-10 p.m., with the casino open from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tickets are now available for guests ages 21 and older. No minors will be permitted. Parking at Toyota Field is free for all guests.

At the start of the night, each guest will receive $300 casino cash (play money) to exchange for casino chips. Casino games will be with professional dealers at each table in games including blackjack, poker, roulette, craps, along with slot machines. The atmosphere will also include a red carpet experience and special appearances by Vegas showgirls around the concourse.

To end of the night, guests will use their winnings to bid on prizes in the silent auction. Auction items include batting practice viewing, throwing out a first pitch, Inaugural Season Opening Day Base, 2023 team-signed bat, a Sonny DiChiara signed Auburn jersey, Noah Syndergaard signed Thor Jersey, $500 Breeze Airways voucher, a Topgolf event, and more!

A portion of the event's proceeds will benefit the Rocket City Trash Pandas Foundation, the non-profit charitable arm of the Trash Pandas organization.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 12, 2023

Casino Night Saturday, July 15 - Rocket City Trash Pandas

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.