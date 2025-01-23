Casey Pratt Joins the Oakland Ballers

The Oakland Ballers sign Casey Pratt to the newly created position of Vice President of Communications and Fan Entertainment. Pratt, a 2-time Emmy-winning Sports Producer/Anchor/Reporter, brings nearly two decades of Bay Area media experience and communications skills to the team.

"No one knows Oakland baseball better than Casey Pratt," said Ballers Co-Founder Bryan Carmel. "I'd say that we're excited to bring him onto the team, but the truth is Casey has been on the team ever since we first approached him in 2023 with the idea of starting a new pro baseball team for The Town. He has incredible instincts, a tireless work ethic, and deep relationships within the Bay Area sports market. To have him come on board to lead Comms and spearhead our in-game show is a total coup. But the good kind of coup."

Video of Casey's Signing Announcement can be seen here: https://youtu.be/C6SvszuorFA

While Pratt's talent off the field speaks for itself, his skills as a ballplayer leave a lot to be desired. He tried out for the Oakland Ballers in 2024 and didn't make the team. As a journalist and multimedia professional, Pratt has been at the forefront of covering Oakland sports for nearly two decades, breaking countless A's, B's, and Roots stories. His passion for shining a light on the Oakland sports saga and being a voice for the fans have led to a deeply rooted connection with the community.

"I first approached Casey about the idea for the Ballers shortly after the Reverse Boycott in 2023. As two lifelong Oakland sports fans, we clicked immediately," said Ballers Co-Founder Paul Freedman. "Without hesitation, Casey helped connect us to everyone we wanted to speak to about this ambitious idea to save Oakland baseball and without his willingness to share his contacts and ideas, it would have been very difficult to make it happen."

Pratt began his career at ABC 7 in San Francisco in 2006 as a Sports Intern where worked his way up to becoming a Sports Producer before graduating college at San Francisco State University. In 2009, he was one of five producers tasked with launching NBC Sports Bay Area and California and was later named "A's Insider" serving as a beat writer covering the 2012 and 2013 Oakland Athletics.

He left NBC Sports Bay Area/California to return to ABC 7 in 2016, serving as Senior Sports Producer and Sports Anchor. There he was the market's preeminent journalist covering the story of the A's relocation as it turned from a sports story to one of local politics.

In 2024, Pratt became the Chief of Communications for the Oakland Mayor's Office and served two Mayors during his tenure.

"When Paul and Bryan asked if I wanted to be a Baller, we all let out a collective giggle," Pratt said. "The truth is, it has always felt like I was a member of the B's. From concept to execution, I always stayed in touch with the team. The B's story is so fascinating and deeply important to the Oakland sports community. As a lifelong Oakland baseball fan myself, being a part of the growth and future success of baseball in The Town means everything to me."

The Oakland Ballers will continue to work with The Worker Agency, our original PR advisory firm. TWA will continue to provide advisory services, while Casey will oversee overall communications. All media inquires for the Ballers can be directed to Media@OaklandBallers.com or Casey@OaklandBallers.com.

