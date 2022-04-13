Carson Rose Named to SPHL All-Rookie Team

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League on Wednesday announced its 2021-2022 All-Rookie Team:

F - Marcel Godbout, Peoria Rivermen F - Taylor Best, Fayetteville Marksmen F - Weiland Parrish, Pensacola Ice Flyers (tie)

F - Carson Rose, Birmingham Bulls (tie) D - Dylan Carabia, Pensacola Ice Flyers D - Zach Wilkie, Peoria Rivermen G - Kristian Stead, Knoxville Ice Bears

Marcel Godbout of the Peoria Rivermen led the SPHL in goals (33) and power play goals (13) and was fifth in the league with 61 points. The Center Line, MI native also ranked second in the league in power play points (23 - tied), while finishing fourth among rookies in power play assists (10 - tied).

Taylor Best of the Fayetteville Marksmen led all first-year players with a +29 rating while ranking third in points (51), goals (22) and game-winning goals (five). A native of Whitby, ON, Best finished with the second-best shoot- ing percentage in the SPHL (20.2%) while ranking fifth in rookie assists (29).

Weiland Parrish of the Pensacola Ice Flyers led the SPHL with five shorthanded assists, was second in short- handed points (six) and finished fourth in the league with 42 assists and 15 power play assists (tied). The Bloom- ington, MN native ranked second among rookies with 57 points and was fourth in power play points (20).

Carson Rose of the Birmingham Bulls was second among rookies with 24 goals while finishing sixth in points (41), which led the Bulls. The Surrey, BC native also led all first-year players in shots on goal (second-most in the SPHL) while ranking second with six power play goals. Dylan Carabia of the Pensacola Ice Flyers ranked third among all SPHL defensemen with 31 assists, was fourth in points (39) and fifth in both power play points (14) and power play assists (12). A native of Sebastian, FL, Carabia also ranked second among all defensemen in shots on goal.

Zach Wilkie of the Peoria Rivermen ranked second in plus-minus among all rookies with a +27 rating, while fin- ishing third with 10 power play assists. The native of Villa Park, IL also ranked fifth in the SPHL with 148 penalty minutes and was third among first-year players in shots on goal.

Kristian Stead of the Knoxville Ice Bears finished fourth among all SPHL goaltender in goals against average (2.20) and wins (18) while ranking fifth with a 0.923 save percentage. The Merritt, BC native also finished second in the league with three shootout wins. The league will announce its First and Second-Team All-SPHL rosters on Thursday.

