Carpenter Secures a Season-Opener Win for the Sirens in Overtime

December 1, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

New York Sirens News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - The festivities and fireworks started early for the Minnesota Frost when Grace Zumwinkle scored just moments after the reigning PWHL champions raised their Walter Cup banner to the rafters of Xcel Energy Center. But it was the New York Sirens that celebrated at the end when Alex Carpenter scored in overtime to secure a 4-3 win on opening night in St. Paul.

QUOTES

New York forward Alex Carpenter on playing with teammate Sarah Fillier: "We've had some pre-season games while trying not to get frustrated. This is the first time we've ever really played together, so we've slowly learned what can really happen in the first game here, and it's something great."

New York head coach Greg Fargo on what the adjustment was after the slow start: "In the first period, I don't think we found the shots that we wanted to find, but we had a tough time getting it out of our end at first. We just felt we needed to encourage our group to kind of settle into our game. As a collective, we were able to take a deep breath there after the first and I thought we responded well in the second and went from there."

Minnesota forward Kendall Coyne Schofield: "There was a lot of emotion in the first period and we came out hard. We knew they were going to push in the second period, and we just didn't match that push. I thought we came back harder in the third but obviously it wasn't enough. The good part is it's game one, day one, and we get the opportunity to learn from tonight's game."

Minnesota head coach Ken Klee: "We came out and scored an awesome goal and we're rolling. I think the shots were a lot to a little in the first and you give them credit, they hung in. We were trying to put everything we had at them and they found a way to just hang in there. It was a good point by us and a good hockey game."

NOTABLES

Alex Carpenter sits atop the PWHL leaderboard with two goals and three points following the best offensive game of her career. She now leads the league in all-time overtime goals with three.

First overall pick Sarah Fillier recorded primary assists on both of Carpenter's goals and leads all PWHL rookies with two points.

New York has now won two straight season-opening road games after beating Toronto 4-0 in the league's historic Jan. 1 debut. The Sirens also trailed 2-0 and won 3-2 in overtime last season in their first game against Minnesota at Xcel Energy Center on Jan. 14 and won three times by overcoming a 2-0 deficit.

Grace Zumwinkle set a PWHL record for the fastest goal scored at 0:21 of the first period. It marks the second straight season she's scored Minnesota's first goal in their home opener.

Gabby Rosenthal, New York's fourth round draft pick and a Blaine, MN native, scored her first career PWHL goal in front of family and friends.

Dominique Petrie, Minnesota's fifth round draft pick, scored her first career PWHL goal. The Frost's first two draft picks, Claire Thompson and Britta Curl-Salemme, recorded their first career points.

In addition to Thompson, Curl-Salemme and Petrie, Minnesota draft picks Klára Hymlárová and Brooke McQuigge played in their first PWHL game.

New York had seven draft picks make their PWHL debuts including Fillier, Rosenthal, Maja Nylén Persson, Noora Tulus, Allyson Simpson, Elle Hartje and Emmy Fecteau.

Head Coach Greg Fargo earned his first professional victory behind the Sirens bench. Two of his Assistant Coaches, Josh Sciba and Lauren Williams also made their PWHL debuts.

Minnesota Assistant Coach Chris "Critter" Johnson made his debut on the bench. Johnson is the son of University of Wisconsin Women's Coach and 1980 Olympic Gold Medalist Mark Johnson, and the Grandson of coaching legend "Badger" Bob Johnson.

New York went one-for-one on the power play courtesy of Jessie Eldridge who tied for the team lead with three PPG last season. The Sirens had the second-best PP efficiency (24.4%) last year.

Minnesota defender Sophie Jaques led all players with seven shots on goal and finished second on the team in time on ice at 23:38.

Corinne Schroeder has backstopped New York to two straight season-opening victories.

Home teams are now 2-1 to open the 2024-25 campaign. Last season, PWHL teams were 1-5 in home openers, with Minnesota picking up the only victory.

PWHL opening weekend attendance totaled 26,144 fans in three games played in Minnesota, Montréal and Toronto.

SCORESHEET RECAP

New York 0 2 1 1 - 4

Minnesota 2 0 1 0 - 3

1st Period-1, Minnesota, Zumwinkle 1 (Pannek, Curl-Salemme), 0:21. 2, Minnesota, Coyne Schofield 1 (Thompson, Jaques), 17:46. Penalties-Hobson Ny (hooking), 9:08.

2nd Period-3, New York, Eldridge 1 (Carpenter, Shelton), 10:01 (PP). 4, New York, Rosenthal 1 (Zandee-Hart), 12:59. Penalties-Flaherty Min (cross checking), 9:15.

3rd Period-5, New York, Carpenter 1 (Fillier, Eldridge), 4:35. 6, Minnesota, Petrie 1 (Křížová), 15:47. Penalties-Fecteau Ny (check to the head (accidental)), 8:31.

1st OT Period-7, New York, Carpenter 2 (Fillier), 0:19. Penalties-No Penalties

Shots on Goal-New York 3-6-10-1-20. Minnesota 15-9-14-0-38.

Power Play Opportunities-New York 1 / 1; Minnesota 0 / 2.

Goalies-New York, Schroeder 1-0-0-0 (38 shots-35 saves). Minnesota, Hensley 0-0-1-0 (20 shots-16 saves).

A-8,022

THREE STARS

Alex Carpenter (NY) 2G, 1A (OTW)

Gabby Rosenthal (NY) 1G

Grace Zumwinkle (MN) 1G

STANDINGS

New York (0-1-0-0) - 2 PTS - 2nd Place (tied)

Minnesota (0-0-1-0) - 1 PTS - 4th Place (tied)

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

New York at Montreal: Wednesday, December 4, 7:00 p.m. ET

Minnesota at Boston: Wednesday, December 4, 7:00 p.m. ET

• Discuss this story on the Professional Women's Hockey League message board...





Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from December 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.