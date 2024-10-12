Carolina Core FC Wins in Historic International Friendly Against Cruz Azul U-23

October 12, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

High Point, North Carolina - In a historic meeting, Carolina Core FC defeated Cruz Azul U-23 at home in a highly competitive international matchup.

Goal-Scoring Plays

CCFC - David "Pachi" Polanco, 22nd minute: After an excellent stint of possession from the CCFC attack, midfielder Facundo Canete got to the touchline and played a dangerous cross to David "Pachi" Polanco, who got in front of the defense to steer the ball into the back of the net.

Postgame Notes

Finishing Strong

Until Next Time

Finishing Strong

Carolina Core FC secured the win underneath the Truist Point lights on Saturday night, defeating the Cruz Azul U-23 side 1-0. In a historic matchup, the meeting represented the first international friendly against a United States professional team for the U-23 Mexican side. An excellent goal from David "Pachi" Polanco in the 22nd minute secured the game for The Foxes, who kept a clean sheet in their final match, marking three clean sheets in the final four games.

Until Next Time

CCFC closed out the 2024 season with a win on Saturday night, putting an end to a successful inaugural campaign. After earning just seven points in their first 11 matches in MLS NEXT Pro, The Foxes finished their season winning 11 of their last 15 matches, narrowly missing out on the playoffs by just two points. Midfielders Facundo Canete and Jacob Evans led the line for The Foxes this season, combining for a total of 32 goal contributions with 19 goals and 13 assists.

2025 Season Tickets

Following the conclusion of Carolina Core FC's 2024 inaugural season on Saturday night, full season tickets for the 2025 season are now available here.

Lineups

Carolina Core FC - Andrew Pannenberg (Robert Bailey - 76'); Daniel Chica (Kiki Gregoire - 61'), Ibrahim Covi (Angel Aguas - 46'), J.P. Rodriguez (Aryeh Miller - 46'); Paul Leonardi (Carlos Mario Diaz - 61'), Alenga Charles (Jesus Orejuela - 61'), Santiago Cambindo (Ozzie Ramos - 46'), Derek Cuevas (Jathan Juarez - 46'); Facundo Canete (Drake Hadeed - 46'), Luis Lugo (Jonathan Bazaes - 61'); David "Pachi" Polanco (Yekeson Subah - 30') (Josuha Rodriguez - 61').

Substitutes not used - Ozzie Cisneros.

Cruz Azul - Emmir Noguera; Jesus Espinosa, Fabrizzio Orozco, Andre Cubillas, Jaziel Velazquez; Ramon Jimenez, Angel Guitierrez, Kenneth Gonzalez; Leonardo Samano, Javier Gamboa, Manuel Velazquez.

Substitutes - Angel De Jesus, Josue Diaz, Alexis Espinosa, Victor Estrada, Mario Iturbide, Ronaldo Jimenez, Yael Moctezuma, Nicolas Ramirez, Yahir Vidales.

International Friendly

Carolina Core FC vs Cruz Azul

October 12th 2024 - Truist Point Stadium (High Point, NC)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Carolina Core FC 1 0 1

Cruz Azul U-23 0 0 0

Scoring Summary:

CCFC: David "Pachi" Polanco (Facundo Canete) - 22'

Misconduct Summary:

CCFC: Derek Cuevas (caution) - 40'

CCFC: Ibrahim Covi (caution) - 44'

CCFC: Ozzie Ramos (caution) - 79

CCFC: Kiki Gregoire (caution) - 80'

CCFC: Jonathan Bazaes (ejection) - 87'

Referee: Nicholas Strednak

Assistant Referees: Tyler Wyrostek, Marcus Moss

Fourth Official: Timothy Schietroma

Weather: Cloudy, 66 degrees

Attendance: 3,278

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

