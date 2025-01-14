Carolina Core FC Sign Defender Zion Scarlett
January 14, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Carolina Core FC News Release
HIGH POINT - Carolina Core FC today announced that the club has signed defender Zion Scarlett.
Scarlett, 20, joins Carolina Core FC after having played professionally with Columbus Crew 2 (2022-24) in MLS NEXT Pro and Greenville Triumph SC (2024) in USL League One. The experienced defender is also a former U20 Jamaican youth international, having made four appearances for the U20 Reggae Boyz with one goal. Most recently, Scarlett made 21 appearances during the 2024 USL League One regular season, highlighted by one goal and three assists.
"We are thrilled to welcome Zion to our team. His skill and explosive pace will make him a force to be reckoned with," said Carolina Core FC Head Coach Donovan Ricketts. "His technical ability makes him a valuable addition to our roster."
The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, native signed his first professional contract in May 2022 with MLS NEXT Pro side Columbus Crew 2 after graduating from the Columbus Crew academy. Following his signing, Scarlett would go on to make six appearances for The Capybaras. After his time in Columbus, Scarlett was transferred to Greenville Triumph SC, where he made 29 total appearances during the 2024 season.
TRANSACTION DETAILS
Zion Scarlett
Position: Defender
Height: 6-2
Weight: 170
Date Of Birth: May 5, 2004
Age: 20
Birthplace: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Nationality: Jamaica
Last Club: Greenville Triumph SC (USL League One)
Transaction: Carolina Core FC sign defender Zion Scarlett on a free contract.
