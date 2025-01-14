Huntsville City Football Club Signs Midfielder Christian Koffi
January 14, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Huntsville City Football Club News Release
Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club announced today the signing of midfielder Christian Koffi (koe-FEE). The 24-year-old will join a roster filled with new and returning players, as well as players under contract with parent club Nashville SC and players from the Nashville SC Academy.
"Christian is an exciting attacker who we are delighted to bring to Huntsville," said Matt Cairns, Huntsville City FC Director of Soccer Operations. "His style of play will quickly get the fans off their seat, and we are confident in him being a fantastic addition to the team."
Cairns and Head Coach Chris O'Neal will be available to speak to the media in-person and via Zoom following training today at 12 p.m. CT at the Loretta P. Spencer Sports Complex at 2151 Jaycee Way, Huntsville, AL 35801.
Koffi comes to the Rocket City after spending the 2024 season with fellow MLS NEXT Pro side Chicago Fire II. In all competitions, he made 29 appearances and 22 starts, recording five assists and scoring two goals, including one on June 16 against Huntsville City FC at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium. Koffi also made two appearances for MLS side Chicago Fire in Leagues Cup 2024.
Prior to joining Chicago Fire II, the Frenchman played at Club de Fútbol Intercity of the Spanish Primera Federación, the third tier of Spanish football, where he made eight appearances. Before that, played with Italian side AC Fiorentina of Serie A. In Italy, Koffi played 58 matches scored eight goals for Fiorentina Primavera. He also spent time on loan with Serie C side Cesena Football Club, Serie B club Como 1907, and French side FC Sète.
Huntsville City FC 2025 season tickets are now on sale to the public by visiting MLSNextPro.com/HuntsvilleCityFC/Tickets or by calling 256-864-6426, ext. 2.
TRANSACTIONS: Huntsville City FC signs midfielder Christian Koffi
CHRISTIAN KOFFI
Position: Midfielder
Height:5'8"
Weight:154 lbs
Birthdate: Aug. 28, 2000
Age:24
Birthplace: Paris, France
Nationality: France, Côte d'Ivoire
Last Club: Chicago Fire II
HUNTSVILLE CITY ROSTER AS OF JAN. 14, 2024:
Defenders: Kessy Coulibaly and Jordan Knight
Midfielders: Patrick Amarh, Alan Carleton, Christian Koffi, Ethan O'Brien, and Moisés Véliz
Forwards: Real Gill
