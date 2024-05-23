Carolina Ascent FC Announce Inaugural Home Opener

May 23, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Carolina Ascent Football Club and the USL Super League announced today the club's Inaugural Season Home Opener. The Carolinas new Division One women's professional soccer team will host the first-ever USL Super League match on Saturday, August 17 at American Legion Memorial Stadium. Carolina Ascent FC will host DC Power Football Club. Fans can secure tickets for the inaugural home opener by purchasing season tickets at carolinaascent.com/tickets.

"Carolina Ascent FC is honored to host the first-ever USL Super League match and open our Inaugural Season at home," expressed Carolina Ascent FC Head Coach, Philip Poole. "Our community is ready for women's professional soccer, and we're excited to welcome thousands of soccer fans to American Legion Memorial Stadium as together we rise and make history for the Carolinas, our city, and the USL Super League."

Carolina Ascent FC has signed six exceptional players to the inaugural roster: Vicky Bruce, Taylor Porter, Rylee Baisden, Jill Aguilera, Kelly Ann Livingstone and Emily Moxley.

Power FC is the most recent club to announce its brand identity ahead of the Inaugural USL Super League Season. The team is coached by Frédéric Brillant, a former DC United player and Assistant Coach with the Utah Royals.

More information about the 2024/25 schedule and competition format will be announced in the coming weeks.

The USL Super League will kick off its 2024/25 Inaugural Season with eight teams: Brooklyn FC, Carolina Ascent FC, Dallas Trinity FC, DC Power FC, Fort Lauderdale United FC, Lexington SC, Spokane Zephyr FC and Tampa Bay Sun FC.

"Today's announcement marks another major milestone for the USL Super League and our clubs, as our fans and players now have a concrete date to circle on their calendars," said Amanda Vandervort, USL Super League President. "Kicking off this August, directly after the conclusion of the Paris Olympics, reinforces the league's vision of aligning with the global game. The league and our clubs are committed to delivering a world class experience for our fans and players, and we're excited to see the on-field action and off-field impact each club has on its community."

Carolina Ascent FC kicks off its Inaugural Season on Saturday, August 17 at American Legion Memorial Stadium. Season Ticket packages are available for purchase at carolinaascent.com/tickets. Keep up with Carolina Ascent FC on social media: Facebook, Instagram and X (Twitter).

