USL Super League Unveils Home Openers for Inaugural Season

TAMPA, Fla. - The highly anticipated inaugural season of the USL Super League will kick off Saturday, August 17, launching an exciting slate of home openers for the league's eight inaugural clubs and beginning an exciting new chapter for professional women's soccer.

The kickoff weekend of the USL Super League will feature coast-to-coast action. Carolina Ascent FC will start the ball rolling on the evening of Saturday, August 17, welcoming DC Power FC to downtown Charlotte's American Legion Memorial Stadium. Later that night, Spokane Zephyr FC hosts Fort Lauderdale United FC at One Spokane Stadium. On Sunday, Tampa Bay Sun FC will cap off the opening weekend by hosting Dallas Trinity FC at Riverfront Stadium.

Following the three matches of the kickoff weekend, five more home openers will take place over the subsequent weeks.

2024/25 USL Super League Home Openers:

Brooklyn FC vs Carolina Ascent FC: Saturday, Aug. 31 at Maimonides Park (TICKETS)

Carolina Ascent FC vs DC Power FC: Saturday, Aug. 17 at American Legion Memorial Stadium (TICKETS)

Dallas Trinity FC vs DC Power FC: Saturday, Sept. 7 at Cotton Bowl (TICKETS)

DC Power FC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC: Friday, Sept. 13 at Audi Field (TICKETS)

Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC: Sunday, Sept. 29 at Nova Southeastern University (TICKETS)

Lexington SC vs Tampa Bay Sun FC: Sunday, Sept. 8 at Lexington Stadium (TICKETS)

Spokane Zephyr FC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC: Saturday, Aug. 17 at One Spokane Stadium (TICKETS)

Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC: Sunday, Aug. 18 at Riverfront Stadium (TICKETS)

"Today's announcement marks another major milestone for the USL Super League and our clubs, as our fans and players now have a concrete date to circle on their calendars," said Amanda Vandervort, USL Super League President. "Kicking off this August, directly after the conclusion of the Paris Olympics, reinforces the league's vision of aligning with the global game. The league and our clubs are committed to delivering a world class experience for our fans and players, and we're excited to see the on-field action and off-field impact each club has on its community."

More information about the 2024/25 schedule and competition format will be announced in the coming weeks.

