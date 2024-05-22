Carolina Ascent FC Welcome Emily Moxley

May 22, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Carolina Ascent Football Club announced today the signing of versatile defender and midfielder Emily Moxley ahead of the 2024/25 USL Super League Inaugural Season, pending league and federation approval. Season tickets for the Carolina Ascent FC Inaugural Season are on sale now at CarolinaAscent.com/tickets.

Moxley graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in December 2023 and spent the first part of the 2024 season with NWSL side, Orlando Pride.

"We are really fortunate to sign a player of Emily's quality," Head Coach Philip Poole expressed. "Each time I see her perform, I am more convinced that she will go on to have a long professional career. Emily offers us so much versatility on both sides of the ball, and her competitive mentality is undeniable when she steps on the pitch. She is another Carolina native we are excited to have representing Carolina Ascent FC."

As a fifth year senior, Moxley and the Tar Heels' defense topped the conference in goals conceded, allowing only eight goals during the entire ACC season. She was one of four players in 2023 to start in all 23 matches, ranking fourth on the team in minutes played with 1,577.

In 2022, Moxley was a key contributor to the Tar Heels' attack. She tied for fifth in assists across the ACC with eight, several of which were crucial to the team's postseason success. Moxley earned a spot on the All-ACC Tournament Team after scoring the game-winning penalty kick against Duke University in the semifinal match and assisted on the Tar Heels' lone goal in the championship game.

Ahead of the 2020/21 school year, Moxley transferred to UNC at Chapel Hill. Her journey as a Tar Heel began in 2021 when she was one of three players on the team to start all 18 contests. She ranked fifth on the team in minutes played, and her six assists that season were tied for first on the squad.

"I am beyond excited and grateful to join Carolina Ascent FC," Moxley commented. "I am honored to be part of this historic moment for the team and the city of Charlotte, North Carolina. I can't wait to get started!"

Moxley was born in Charlotte, North Carolina, but eventually moved east to play high school and club soccer in Cary, North Carolina. She competed on the NC Courage Academy club team and was ranked a Top 100 player in her class by TopDrawerSoccer.

