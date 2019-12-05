Carlson, Rondon Named Cardinals Minor League Player & Pitcher of the Year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The St. Louis Cardinals today announced their 2019 Minor League Player of the Year as OF Dylan Carlson and Pitcher of the Year as RHP Angel Rondon, both of whom spent the majority of their award-winning seasons in Springfield last year.

It marks the second time in Springfield Cardinals history that both winners of the organization's top annual Minor League award spent parts of their award-winning season with the Springfield Cardinals, with Carlson appearing in 108 games for Springfield and Rondon notching 20 starts. The previous pairing came in 2016 when C Carson Kelly was named Player of the Year and RHP Luke Weaver was named Pitcher of the Year.

This latest honor adds to a long list for Carlson in 2019, who is currently ranked as MLB.com's top overall prospect in the Cardinals system and No. 24 overall prospect in all of baseball. Previously, the 21-year-old Elk Grove, California native was named 2019 Texas League Player of the Year, a Texas League Post-Season All-Star, a Texas League Mid-Season All-Star, a Baseball America Double-A All-Star, a Baseball America Minor League All-Star, and was selected to the 2019 MLB Futures Game in addition to taking home MiLBY Awards for MiLB.com's Top Offensive Player and Breakout Prospect.

Carlson, the Cardinals first-round pick (33rd overall) in 2016, swung his way to career-highs in average (.281), slugging (.518), home runs (21), hits (117), doubles (24), triples (6), stolen bases (18), OPS (.882), extra-base hits (51) and total bases (216) in just 108 games with Springfield even before his promotion to Triple-A Memphis on August 15, where he saw continued success and secured a 20-20-20 season (2B, HR, SB) between the two levels.

The 22-year-old Rondon mirrored Carlson's impressive consistency but did so on the mound, where he led the hitter-friendly Texas League in ERA (3.21) and opponents average against (.230) and was among the league leaders in WHIP (1.23, 2nd) and strikeouts (112, 10th). Rondon was named Texas League Pitcher of the Week on July 1 after striking out 10 batters and allowing just one hit over 7.0 shutout innings against the Arkansas Travelers (Seattle) on June 30.

Before making his Double-A debut on May 18, Rondon--currently ranked as the Cardinals No. 18 overall prospect (MLB.com)--was 5-1 with a 2.20 ERA over eight starts with High-A Palm Beach, where he was named a Florida State League Mid-Season All-Star.

