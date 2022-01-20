Cardinals to Host Job Fair January 27 at Hammons Field

The Springfield Cardinals will host a job fair on Thursday, Jan. 27 to fill seasonal part-time gameday positions for the 2022 season. The fair will take place from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. and from 5-7:00 p.m. in the Hammons Field Indoor Training Facility.

To help protect attendees and staff, face coverings worn properly over the nose and mouth will be required for everyone at the job fair. Interviews will not be conducted with anyone failing to wear a face covering. Social distancing measures will also be in effect.

Interviews will be held during the event for seasonal gameday part-time positions available in customer service/game entertainment, sales, ticket operations, press box operations, event staff and field crew. Anyone interested in applying for any position must bring a resume for each position they'd like to apply for. Interviews will be conducted as time permits. A full list of open positions is available here: https://www.milb.com/springfield/team/jobs

Delaware North--the stadium's Food and Beverage company--will also be conducting interviews on January 27 in the same location, aiming to fill a number of positions, including cooks, concessions stand employees, bartender, suite attendants, dishwasher and porter.

Brokate Janitorial will also be conducting interviews to fill its stadium janitorial staff.

Applicants should be energetic, friendly and dependable, and look forward to contributing to the welcoming and fun atmosphere of Hammons Field. Those interested in a position with the Cardinals, Delaware North or Brokate Janitorial can see a listing of all jobs to view the Cardinals job boards.

