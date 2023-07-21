Cardinals Sweep Mets in Doubleheader

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Palm Beach Cardinals swept the St. Lucie Mets in a doubleheader on a scorching hot Friday at Clover Park. The Cardinals won game 1, 8-1, then beat the Mets again 5-2 in game 2.

The Cardinals experienced a major roster churn overnight. They made 18 roster moves prior to game 1, including adding 11 position players from this year's draft or post-draft free agency.

In game 1, the Cardinals jumped on Mets starter Landon Marceaux early by scoring three runs in the first inning. A throwing error on shortstop Jett Williams set up Leonardo Bernal to drive in the first run of the game on a ground out. With two outs, Brayden Jobert (12th round LSU) ripped a RBI triple. Zachary Levenson (5th round Miami) followed with a RBI single for a 3-0 lead.

Dakota Harris (11th round Oklahoma) bashed a two-out, two-run homer in the second inning off Marceaux to put the Cardinals up 5-0.

Marceaux pitched 2.0 innings and gave up five runs (two earned) in his St. Lucie debut. He was acquired in June as part of the trade that sent Eduardo Escobar from New York to the Los Angeles Angels. Marceaux had previously pitched for Double-A Binghamton and the FCL Mets since the trade.

Meanwhile, Palm Beach starter Pete Hansen was in cruise control. He fell one out shy of a complete game. He held the Mets to two singles and one run over 6.2 innings. He walked one and struck out nine.

The Mets scored their only run of the game on a RBI sac fly by Carlos Dominguez in the fourth inning that made it 5-1.

Jacob Reimer and Jefrey De Los Santos recorded hits for the Mets.

In game 2, Lizandro Espinoza hit a grand slam off Elliot Johnstone in the third inning to open up a 5-0 lead for the Cardinals.

That was enough offense for Palm Beach starter Hancel Rincon, who allowed two runs on seven hits over 5.2 innings. Rincon walked one, struck out three and limited the Mets to 1 for 6 with runners in scoring position.

Carlos Dominguez got the Mets on the board in the fifth inning on another sac fly that made it 5-1. Karell Paz hit a solo home run off Rincon to cut the deficit to 5-2 in the sixth.

Mets starter Douglas Orellana threw a whopping 61 pitches over 2.0 scoreless innings. He only allowed one hit and walked five and struck out five. He stranded the bases loaded in both of his innings.

Johnstone took the loss after allowing five runs while recording just two outs in the third inning.

Jimmy Loper pitched 2.1 scoreless innings of relief.

Jefrey De Los Santos went 2-4 with a double from the leadoff spot. Paz went 2 for 3 with his second home run.

Tanner Jacobson pitched 1.1 scoreless innings to close out the game for his third save.

The Mets (31-56, 7-15) and Cardinals (43-42, 6-14) will play the fifth game of their series at Clover Park on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.

