Cardinals Secure Series Win over Travs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Springfield Cardinals (26-29, 56-69) secured a series win with a 6-3 final over the Arkansas Travelers (30-25, 73-50) on Saturday night in front of 5,577 fans at Hammons Field.

DECISIONS:

W: RHP Mitchell Osnowitz (2-1)

L: RHP Wyatt Mills (4-2)

S: RHP Connor Jones (7)

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:

- Cardinals RF Johan Mieses went down and lined a 1-0 pitch from Mills into the Travelers bullpen with two on and two outs in the eighth, putting the Cardinals ahead for good at 6-3.

- Mills managed to retire the first two batters of the eighth inning before SS Rayder Ascanio lined a double into right. Next, the Travelers elected to intentionally walk 3B Yariel Gonzalez and pitch to Mieses, who promptly hit what proved to be the game-winner.

- Two innings earlier, Gonzalez tied the game 3-3 with a two-out three-run home run of his own, this one coming off LHP Matt Tenuta.

- After loading the bases with three walks in the first inning, the Travelers went ahead 2-0 on 2B Jordan Cowan's two-out single off Cardinals RHP Johan Oviedo.

- Arkansas extended its lead to 3-0 on an RBI single by CF Jarred Kelenic in the fifth.

NOTABLES:

- Mieses finished the night 2-for-4, homering (13) for the second straight game.

- Gonzalez's home run was his 11th with Springfield.

- Oviedo allowed three runs on three hits and seven walks over 5.0 innings, striking out seven.

- RHP Will Latcham pitched 2.0 perfect relief innings, striking out one. RHP Mitchell Osnowitz followed those up with a perfect eighth inning before the Cardinals called upon Jones (1.0 IP, 1 H, 2 K) for his second save of the series.

UP NEXT AT HAMMONS

The Cardinals and Travelers close their three-game weekend series on Sunday with first pitch scheduled for 4:10 p.m. and gates opening at 3:10 p.m.

Sunday is our Henry's Towing Baseball Card Set Giveaway for 2,000 fans.

Tomorrow's game is also a Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday and Kids Run the Bases with free ice cream for kids before the game and the chance to run the bases after.

