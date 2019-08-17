Cardinals Secure Series Win over Travs
August 17, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Springfield Cardinals (26-29, 56-69) secured a series win with a 6-3 final over the Arkansas Travelers (30-25, 73-50) on Saturday night in front of 5,577 fans at Hammons Field.
DECISIONS:
W: RHP Mitchell Osnowitz (2-1)
L: RHP Wyatt Mills (4-2)
S: RHP Connor Jones (7)
MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:
- Cardinals RF Johan Mieses went down and lined a 1-0 pitch from Mills into the Travelers bullpen with two on and two outs in the eighth, putting the Cardinals ahead for good at 6-3.
- Mills managed to retire the first two batters of the eighth inning before SS Rayder Ascanio lined a double into right. Next, the Travelers elected to intentionally walk 3B Yariel Gonzalez and pitch to Mieses, who promptly hit what proved to be the game-winner.
- Two innings earlier, Gonzalez tied the game 3-3 with a two-out three-run home run of his own, this one coming off LHP Matt Tenuta.
- After loading the bases with three walks in the first inning, the Travelers went ahead 2-0 on 2B Jordan Cowan's two-out single off Cardinals RHP Johan Oviedo.
- Arkansas extended its lead to 3-0 on an RBI single by CF Jarred Kelenic in the fifth.
NOTABLES:
- Mieses finished the night 2-for-4, homering (13) for the second straight game.
- Gonzalez's home run was his 11th with Springfield.
- Oviedo allowed three runs on three hits and seven walks over 5.0 innings, striking out seven.
- RHP Will Latcham pitched 2.0 perfect relief innings, striking out one. RHP Mitchell Osnowitz followed those up with a perfect eighth inning before the Cardinals called upon Jones (1.0 IP, 1 H, 2 K) for his second save of the series.
UP NEXT AT HAMMONS
The Cardinals and Travelers close their three-game weekend series on Sunday with first pitch scheduled for 4:10 p.m. and gates opening at 3:10 p.m.
Sunday is our Henry's Towing Baseball Card Set Giveaway for 2,000 fans.
Tomorrow's game is also a Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday and Kids Run the Bases with free ice cream for kids before the game and the chance to run the bases after.
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from August 17, 2019
- Cardinals Secure Series Win over Travs - Springfield Cardinals
- Overstreet, Trammell Highlight Sod Poodles Offense in 9-2 Loss to Frisco - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Hooks Set Strikeout Record in 3-2 Win - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Riders Rumble to Another Big Win in Amarillo - Frisco RoughRiders
- Early Lead Falters as Drillers Defeat Naturals - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Drillers Rally Past Naturals and Move into First Place - Tulsa Drillers
- Two Late Cardinal Homers Doom Travs - Arkansas Travelers
- Trio of Homers Pushes Cardinals to 5-2 Win over Travelers - Springfield Cardinals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.