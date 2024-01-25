Cardinals Launch Brand-New Grant Program

Springfield MO - The Springfield Cardinals are proud to partner with the Community Foundation of the Ozarks to launch the first-ever Cardinals Fly Together Fund, a new grant program in the Ozarks.

The Cardinals Fly Together Fund is designed to spearhead the Springfield Cardinals community support initiatives through various programs that will be available to 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations, schools, churches and communities throughout southwest Missouri.

"We have long prided ourselves in being a community pillar for the greater Springfield area and we can't wait for the Cardinals Fly Together Fund to make an even bigger impact through this partnership," said Springfield Cardinals Vice President / General Manager Dan Reiter. "We are thankful to Winter Kinne and the team at Community Foundation of the Ozarks for helping us make our previous community support initiatives even bigger and better."

"Our mission is to enhance the quality of life in our region, and that would not be possible without great partnerships," said Winter Kinne, president and CEO of the Community Foundation of the Ozarks. "We are thrilled to team up with the Springfield Cardinals to help them achieve their philanthropic goals."

The flagship opportunity through the Cardinals Fly Together Fund is designed toprovide matching grants to area schools to give students the opportunity to attend a Springfield Cardinals home game. Educational Day Game Field Trips are an excellent opportunity to incorporate learning through various pre-game educational topics with the experience of attending a live sporting event. Schools can find more details and apply for a matching grant at cfozarks.org/flytogether. The first round of grant applications are due by Thursday, Feb. 15.

Other initiatives will be announced throughout the year. For anyone or any organizations interested in supporting the Fly Together Fund and help extend additional grant opportunities, secure online donations can be made at cfozarks.org/cardinals.

The Community Foundation of the Ozarks is the region's largest and most trusted public charitable foundation serving donors, affiliate foundations and nonprofit partners across central and southern Missouri.

Click here for more information about the Cardinals Fly Together Fund and to apply for an Educational Day Grant today!

Annual Job Fair at Hammons Field set for Tuesday, January 30

The Springfield Cardinals are excited to host their annual Job Fair to fill seasonal part-time gameday positions for the 2024 season on Tuesday, January 30. The Job Fair will take place from 4-7pm in the Cardinals Indoor Training Facility.

Interviews will be held during the event for for the following seasonal positions with the Springfield Cardinals:

-Inside Sales

-Gameday Ambassadors

-Mascots

-Field Crew

-Box Office Staff

-Video/Production Crew

-Trackman Operators

-Ushers

-Bat Boys (ages 16+, resume collection only, no interviews during Job Fair)

All applicants interested in applying for positions with the Springfield Cardinals are required to be at least 18 years old, unless otherwise noted.

Delaware North SportService -- the stadium's Food and Beverage company -- will also be conducting interviews to fill a number of positions, including:

-Bartenders

-Cooks

-Food and Beverage Supervisor

-Porters

-Retail Attendants

-Concessions Stand Attendants

-Concessions Stand Managers

-Suite Servers

-Utility Workers

Brokate Janitorial will be conducting interviews to fill its stadium cleaning crew positions.

Job Fair attendees are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resume and to be prepared to interview during the event. Interviews will be conducted on a first-come-first-served basis as time permits.

