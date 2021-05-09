Cardinals Find Themselves on Wrong End of Slugfest

Jupiter, FLA - In a game with as much action to make up for the lack of a 2020 Minor League season, the Palm Beach Cardinals fell on the wrong end of the scoreboard in a 18-8 loss.

In total, there were 387 pitches throw, 26 total runs, 23 hits, 15 walks, 5 hit by pitches, 4 wild pitches, 4 home runs, 2 balks, 2 catchers' gloves that broke, and 1 position player pitching amongst numerous other oddities.

Carlos Soto put the Cardinals on the scoreboard first with a first inning two-run homer that snuck over the right field wall. Palm Beach extended its lead by another run courtesy of a RBI single from, once again, Carlos Soto.

In all, Soto ended the night a triple short of the cycle going 4-6 with 5 RBI and 2 runs scored.

Daytona evened up the game in the fourth on a three-run home run before Palm Beach stormed right back in the home half putting up three runs of their own to take a 6-3 lead.

Daytona would score the next 13 runs to put the ballgame away.

The two teams will have a quick turnaround following the three-hour 54 minute contest as they square of in the series finale on Sunday at noon.

The next Palm Beach Cardinals game open to the public will be on Thursday, May 13th.

