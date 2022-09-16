Cardinals Eliminated from Playoffs

The Palm Beach Cardinals were eliminated from the 2022 Florida State League playoffs after losing Thursday's game to the St. Lucie Mets 3-2. After a near hour and a half rain delay, game two in the best of three series got underway from Clover Park in Port St. Lucie.

The Cardinals jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning courtesy of Victor Scott. The leadoff batter belted a bases loaded double to left-center field. The pair of runs would be the only time the Beach Birds got on the scoreboard though.

Palm Beach would hold the 2-0 advantage until the sixth inning when the Mets scored a trio of runs. A leadoff walk and a double quickly put runners in scoring position. Both those runners would score, first on a passed ball and then on a wild pitch. Later in the frame, Michael Curialle connected for an RBI single down the line to make it a 3-2 ball game.

The Cardinals' 6th overall prospect on MLB Pipeline Tink Hence got the start for the Beach Birds. The 20-year-old continued his stellar season and blanked the Mets through four innings. It was the fourth straight game start the young righty had held his opponent scoreless through four innings. The 2020 draftee finished the regular season with a 1.38 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 52.1 innings.

Roy Garcia would follow Hence for an inning from the bullpen before Alfredo Ruiz took over. Ruiz pitched three perfect innings to close the game for Palm Beach. The 22-year-old struck out five of the eight batters he faced.

The St. Lucie Mets will now face off against the FSL West Division Champions - either the Dunedin Blue Jays or Fort Myers Mighty Mussels - in the Championship Series starting Sunday.

