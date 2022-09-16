Pirates Announce Game Times for 2023 Spring Training Games at LECOM Park

The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced first-pitch times for all spring training games next year at LECOM Park.

Fifteen of Pittsburgh's 16 games at LECOM Park will begin at 1:05 p.m. The Pirates will play the Orioles at 6:05 for the team's only night game at LECOM Park on Saturday, March 25.

Next year will mark the 55th season in which the Pirates have held spring training in Bradenton. The 2023 season will also be the 100th year of baseball being played in Bradenton, as the St. Louis Cardinals began play there in 1923.

The entire 2023 Spring Training schedule can be found on pirates.com/springtraining Information regarding ticket pricing and on-sale dates will be announced at a later time.

