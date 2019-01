Cardinals Caravan Set for January 18 & 19 in Peoria

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Chiefs, St. Louis Cardinals and 1290 WIRL have announced that the 2019 Cardinals Caravan will be at the Embassy Suites Hotel in East Peoria on Saturday, January 19 at 11:30 a.m with a Meet & Greet at Dozer Park the night before. The Caravan will be hosted by 1290 WIRL and tickets for fans are $3.00 and available at the door with proceeds benefitting the Oldtimers Baseball Association.

The attendees for the Caravan will be Jose Martinez, John Gant, John Brebbia and prospect Lane Thomas who was added to the Cardinals 40-man roster this off-season. Fox Sports Midwest personality Al Hrabosky and Cardinals Spanish broadcaster Bengie Molina round out the panel. Tom Ackerman, the Sports Director at KMOX Radio, will emcee the event at the Embassy Suites.

The doors will open at 11:00 a.m. and the players and coaches will sign autographs before taking questions from fans. In an autograph policy implemented by the Cardinals in 2013, the first 400 kids 15 and under through the door will receive one autograph per player.

As they do every year as part of the Caravan, the players and coaches will also make an appearance Friday night at the Children's Hospital of Illinois. They will be joined by Chiefs mascot Homer and members of the Chiefs front office staff to visit patients from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Meet and Greet

The members of the Caravan will also be available at a Meet and Greet at Dozer Park on Friday night, starting at 6:00 p.m. The event will include a Q & A session from 6:15 - 6:45 and will end at 7:30 p.m. Seating is limited with the doors opening at 5:30. Light snacks, soda, water and lemonade will be provided as well. Tickets are $15 per person and available on line at HYPERLINK "https://bit.ly/2CY4C4F" https://bit.ly/2CY4C4F. Kids 3 and under are free and proceeds benefit the Peoria Chiefs Community Fund that distributes funds to local charities in Central Illinois.

Chiefs Season & Group Tickets

Season ticket packages and group tickets for the 2019 season are currently on sale by calling 309-680-4000. The 2019 season kicks off April 4 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa with the home opener against the Beloit Snappers set for Saturday, April 6 at 6:35 p.m.

