Cardinals Announce Series of Front Office Changes

With Opening Day of the 20th Year of Springfield Cardinals Baseball coming up on Tuesday, April 9, the Cardinals are excited to announce a series of changes and additions to the Front Office.

Sales and Marketing Department Changes:

Andrew Buchbinder, Vice President of Ticketing and Marketing

Entering his 18th year in Minor League Baseball, Andrew has been with the Springfield Cardinals since 2013, first as the club's Manager of Public Relations / Voice of the Cardinals before being promoted to Director of Branding and Communications / Voice of the Cardinals in 2022. In his new role he will focus on ensuring a cohesive approach to provide the best value, product and experience for fans throughout the region by leading the team's marketing, communications, entertainment and ticket sales initiatives. The team will announce his replacement as broadcaster at a later date.

Zack Pemberton, Director of Ticket Sales and Special Events

A fixture at Hammons Field throughout the last 14 years, Zack has spent his entire professional career with the Springfield Cardinals in roles ranging from Account Executive to most recently serving as the Director of Ticket Sales & Marketing Operations since 2022. In his new role, Zack will continue to lead the ticket sales staff while adding overseeing special events at the ballpark, which represents the largest organizational growth opportunity as the Cardinals and the City of Springfield strive to make Hammons Field a year-round entertainment hub for the Southwest Missouri community.

Regina Hess, Senior Manager of Fan Experience

One of the most familiar faces at Hammons Field since first joining the Cardinals as a full-time staff member in 2017, Regina started as a Community Marketing Coordinator before being promoted to Senior Marketing and Event Coordinator and most recently Manager of Fan Engagement & Special Events prior to her new role. As Senior Manager of Fan Experience, Regina will oversee every aspect of the in-game experience to make sure coming to a Springfield Cardinals game remains the premier entertainment option for families, businesses and organizations of all kinds throughout Southwest Missouri.

Steve Granado, Manager of Public Relations and Digital Marketing

The newest addition to the Springfield Cardinals family, Steve joins the Cardinals after beginning his career in Minor League Baseball in 2015 with stints with the Boise Hawks, West Virginia Power, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, Rancho Cucamonga Quakes and Inland Empire 66ers along the way. In his new role in Springfield, Steve will be responsible for the team's public relations and digital marketing initiatives, planning and producing a wide-range of content to entertain, inform and engage fans both inside the ballpark and through the club's digital and social media platforms.

Levi Smith, Manager of Ticket Operations

Entering his third full-time year and sixth total season with the Cardinals, Levi now becomes our Manager of Ticket Operations after previously serving as the Supervisor of Ticket Operations. In addition to continuing to support the club's ticketing systems and data strategies, Levi will now manage the Ticket Office and Front Desk Staffs to ensure fans receive excellent customer when at the ballpark or over the phone. An Inside Sales Associate with the Cardinals in 2018, 2019 and 2021, the Kansas City native moved to Springfield to attend Missouri State University, where he graduated in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Entertainment Management.

Justin Garner, Community Marketing Coordinator

Justin enters his first full-time and second overall season as a Springfield Cardinal after being hired as a Community Marketing Coordinator in December of 2023 following his graduation from Missouri State University. The Owensville, MO native just wrapped up his first season in baseball as an Inside Sales Associate last year, and can't wait to continue working with businesses, schools, individual fans and organizations throughout Cardinals Nation to find the best way for them to enjoy a night at Hammons Field.

Dalton Baker, Community Marketing Coordinator

Entering his first season with the Cardinals, Dalton joined the Springfield family back in January of this year as a Community Marketing Coordinator. In that role, Dalton works with businesses, schools, individual fans and organizations of all kinds to find the ticketing solution that best fits their goals and needs . He comes from the Sioux Falls Stampede Hockey Organization, with which he primarily focused on gameday operations and promotions. Dalton is a native of Winner, SD and graduated from Northern State University with a degree in Sports Marketing and Administration.

Stadium and Field Operations Changes:

Derek Edwards, Director of Field and Stadium Operations

The leader of one of the most decorated grounds crews in Minor League Baseball, Derek has had a hand in curating the award-winning playing surface at Hammons Field since the Inaugural Season in 2005. Promoted to Director of Field Operations in 2022, Derek's role is now expanding once again to include stadium operation oversight as well as assisting in future stadium and field capital improvements. His nearly two decades of experience at Hammons Field and the continued standard of excellence he has brought to field operations will help ensure that our ballpark continues to provide an unmatched experience for fans and continues to be a beacon of pride for our community.

Nathan Strait, Manager of Field Operations

After eight seasons with the club, Nathan willnow manage daily field operations at Hammons Field. He has been a member of the front office in multiple capacities since 2016, originally as a seasonal member of the award-winning grounds crew at Hammons Field before shifting to be an Inside Sales Associate and Community Marketing Coordinator inside the office. The outdoors called Nathan back to the crew in a full-time capacity as the Field Operations Coordinator in 2022. Nathan brings his expertise to this new leadership role as the grounds crew continues to create a top-notch playing field experience for baseball's best prospects and fans alike.

TJ Joy, Manager of Stadium Operations

Entering his seventh overall year with the Springfield Cardinals, TJ most recently served as the Stadium Operations Coordinator since joining the full-time staff in 2020. In his new role, TJ will oversee operations, maintenance, event staff and security at Hammons Field, ensuring our ballpark continues to be safe, clean and welcoming for our fans. He began in the organization in 2018, spending three seasons as an operations generalist and gaining valuable experience in every aspect of running a professional sports venue.

Business Operations Changes:

Tina Miller, Director of Finance and Accounting

Another new addition to the front office is Tina Miller, who joined us back in late-October of 2023. Tina, a lifelong Springfield resident, comes to us after previously working with O'Reilly Hospitality Management and Bass Pro Shops. The 2024 season will mark her first season in baseball. With extensive experience and knowledge in accounting and finance, Tina is the organization's first-ever on-site accountant which will provide for more efficient and streamlined processes both internally and for our partners and fans.

Sheila Driemeyer, Manager of Administration

Sheila moves from our Office Coordinator to our Manager of Administration. In her new role, she now handles on-site human resources responsibilities, payroll for our vast and diverse season staff, front office services and a myriad of other responsibilities. Sheila started in with the club in 2019, making 2024 her sixth year with Springfield. A Springfield native, Sheila has spent her entire Minor League career with the Springfield Cardinals after a previous career in education.

