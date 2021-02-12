Captains Officially Become Indians' New High-A Affiliate

(Eastlake, OH) - The Lake County Captains have officially accepted their invitation to become the new High-A affiliate for the Cleveland Indians after signing Major League Baseball's Professional Development License (PDL). The 10-year agreement will make the Captains the High-A affiliate for Cleveland through the 2030 season.

"We are thrilled to sign the PDL and formally accept our invitation from the Cleveland Indians," said Captains General Manager Jen Yorko. "We have loved our partnership with the Indians over the last 18 years and we know our fans love watching prospects advance from Eastlake to Cleveland. This is exciting for our fans, our community and our organization."

The Captains, previously Cleveland's Low-A affiliate, will be reclassified to the more advanced High-A level. The promotion means the Captains roster will feature more advanced prospects who are closer to the big leagues.

"We are excited to continue our relationship with the Lake County Captains," said Indians Assistant General Manager Carter Hawkins. "The Captains organization has always provided our players and staff with every available resource in their quest to reach Progressive Field. Having our Advanced Single-A club in our backyard will be a treat for our fanbase and make the transition up the ladder to Cleveland seamless for our players."

The Captains have been an Indians affiliate since Lake County's inaugural season in 2003. In 17 seasons, 92 former Captains have graduated to the major leagues. The Captains have played in the South Atlantic League and the Midwest League, winning the Midwest League championship in 2010.

"It's very gratifying to continue our partnership with the Indians," said Captains Chairman and CEO Peter Carfagna. "We can't wait to welcome the next round of prospects to Eastlake and continue providing them with exceptional facilities to grow into future stars."

Further information regarding the Captains' 2021 schedule, league structure, coaching staff, roster, ticketing and health and safety procedures will be announced in the near future.

