Capitols to Host NTDP U17's for a Two-Game Series

The Capitols are back at home this weekend looking to bounce back after failing to collect a point last weekend in two games. It will be the first and second of four matchups against the National Team Development Program's U17 team. Madison enters play this weekend in third place in the Eastern Conference and just two points behind first place Dubuque.

Promotions

This weekend, it'll combine two fan favorite promotions for what should be an awesome weekend to be at the arena. On Friday, it's our fourth Dollar Beer Night presented by Coors Light of the season. Then, the following day, it's our annual Military Appreciation Night presented by Alliant Power. The team will be wearing specialty jerseys with procedes going to Badger Honor Flight. The auction will begin at 5 pm on Thursday and runs through Sunday at 7 pm.

Auction Link: https://fans.winwithdash.com/auction/6734c3d102787400084f7461

Tickets

Tickets for this weekend's games can be purchased at tickets.madcapshockey.com.

Broadcast Information

Both games this weekend will be streamed on FloHockey with audio broadcasted live on the Capitols YouTube page. Capitols broadcaster, Drew Steele, will provide the play-by-play coverage of the game for both feeds. The pregame show will start at 6:45 pm.

Quick Hits

Earlier this week, four Capitols players along with one member of the Madison coaching staff were named to represent USA Hockey at the 2024 World Junior A Challenge. Caleb Heil, Ryker Lee, Mason Moe, and John Stout will wear the stars and stripes in the event taking place in Camrose, Alberta, in December. Head coach and general manager Andy Brandt was named an assistant coach for the team as well.

Capitols captain Finn Brink was able to register his 50th career point on Saturday night in Cedar Rapids as part of a three-point night. Brink has now registered points in each of the last four games for Madison and has ten points over the team's last eight games. The four-game point streak is the second longest of his USHL career with Brink having a five-game point streak in the fall of 2022.

Bobby Cowan enters the weekend leading Madison in both goals and points this season. In just twelve games, Cowan has found the back of the net nine times and collected assists on six other goals. He has six goals over the last seven games for the Capitols with the next Capitols player in the goal scoring category sitting three back of him.

Madison has six players with double digit points this season, which is tied for the second most in the league with Fargo. The only team with more than the Capitols and Force is Waterloo who has eight and have played in two more games than both Madison and Fargo. Every player on the Capitols active roster has registered at least one point this season after Aidan Shirey was able to register an assist on Friday in Des Moines.

Even though the team dropped both games last weekend, the Capitols maintain the top spot in the USHL in goal differential this season with a +17. Madison ranks in the top three in both goals for and goals against in the league this season. The only other team that occupies spots in the top five in both categories is Dubuque who ranks fifth in both categories.

Scouting the NTDP U17's

Last season, Madison had a 3-1-0-1 record against the U17s and a 5-1-0-1 record overall against the USNTDP. All-time, the Capitols are 22-24-2-1 against the program, which includes a 9-14-0-1 record at home. This season, the U17's are 1-5 against USHL competition and 8-10-1-1 overall.

The U17's are led offensively by Victor Plante, son of Capitols alum Derek Plante. Plante enters play this weekend with 18 points overall, but only one against USHL competition. In the team's USHL time, they are led by JP Hulbert. Hulbert has four goals in six games against USHL competition and a total of five points.

On the back end, the U17's have two netminders, Kaenan Smith and Luke Carrithers. Smith carries a 3.60 goals against average and a .900 save percentage at the USHL level while Carrithers has a 6.08 and a .842.

