Capitals Re-Sign Calder Cup Champion Alex Limoges

July 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the back-to-back Calder Cup Champion Hershey Bears, announced today they have re-signed forward Alex Limoges to a one-year, two-way contract. The announcement was made by Washington president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Limoges, 26, recorded 51 points (24g, 27a) in 62 games with the Bears in 2023-24, ranking second on the team in points and third in goals. He established single-season career highs in goals, game-winning goals (6), and plus-minus rating (+17) in his fourth AHL season. The Winchester, Virginia native added 13 points (4g, 9a) in 20 playoff games en route to Hershey's second-straight Calder Cup championship, including four assists in the final two games of the Calder Cup Finals against Coachella Valley.

During the 2022-23 season, Limoges led the Manitoba Moose in scoring with 54 points (20g, 34a) in 63 games. In 210 career AHL games with Hershey, Manitoba, and San Diego, Limoges has recorded 166 points (78g, 88a).

Limoges played collegiately at Pennsylvania State University for four years, serving as team captain during his senior season in 2020-21. Limoges recorded 22 points (10g, 12a) in his final season at Penn State and was named an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention and a finalist for the Senior CLASS award, presented annually to an individual who excels on the field, in the community and in the classroom all while having strong leadership qualities. During the 2018-19 season, Limoges tied for first in the NCAA in scoring with 50 points (23g, 27a) in 39 games. Limoges finished his college career with nearly a point-per-game rate (0.98), recording 125 points (51g, 74a) in 128 games.

The Hershey Bears are the 2024 Calder Cup Champions, winning the title for a league-best 13th time and for the second consecutive season!

