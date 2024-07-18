Capelli Sport to Become the Official Uniform and Equipment Supplier for DC Power FC

July 18, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

DC Power FC News Release







Capelli Sport is excited to announce a new multi-year partnership with DC Power FC. This agreement will make Capelli Sport the official and exclusive provider of uniforms, equipment, and training apparel for the DC-based organization. The partnership will begin in July 2024 for the opening 2024/2025 season and will run for 3 years, through the 2027/2028 campaign.

Founded in 2024, DC Power FC is one of the eight inaugural teams in the United Soccer League's (USL) Super League set to kick off in August 2024. The USL Super League is a Division One women's professional league dedicated to upholding our nation's highest standards for soccer. Power FC's identity is deeply rooted in the dynamic spirit and resilience of its hometown, Washington, DC. As the nation's center of power, Washington, DC bears a unique responsibility to lead, to effect change, and to inspire.

President and Co-Owner of DC Power FC, Jordan Stuart said:

"We are beyond excited to welcome an innovative brand such as Capelli Sport as our official apparel supplier. This collaboration extends beyond apparel and merchandise. It is also about growing the vibrant soccer community in the DMV and increasing access for all who love the game. I have no doubt that Capelli Sport's forward-thinking approach makes them the right partner to help us achieve that goal."

President and CEO of Capelli Sport, George Altirs said:

"It is an absolute honor to be partnering with DC Power FC for their inaugural season as part of the newly created USL Super League. Capelli Sport is a huge proponent for the growth of women's sports and being an initial partner for a women's professional club in a major market like Washington, DC is a huge step in the right direction. From all the work we have done with Jordan and his team already, we know the fans and community of DC Power FC will be extremely excited for what is to come."

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from July 18, 2024

Capelli Sport to Become the Official Uniform and Equipment Supplier for DC Power FC - DC Power FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.