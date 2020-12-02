Cannon Ballers Christmas & Trees of Hope Presented by Tim Marburger Chevrolet

December 2, 2020 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers News Release





Events at Atrium Health Ballpark

Cannon Ballers Christmas & Tress of Hope Presented by Tim Marburger Chevrolet

December 11th-13th

The Inaugural Cannon Ballers Christmas presented by Tim Marburger Chevrolet will bring the joy of the Holidays to Atrium Health Ballpark! During the Cannon Ballers' three-day event, the community will enjoy a beautifully decorated Atrium Health Ballpark while viewing dozens of Christmas trees! All our Christmas trees are decorated by families, businesses, and community organizations!

Each tree however holds a deeper meaning; each tree represents a different charitable organization in our community and through the joy of giving, attendees of the event can make a contribution to their favorite trees! Admission will be $10 per person but, you will receive 5 tickets good for $1 each which can be used to make a contribution to the participating trees and non-profits! Admission is free for children 12 and under with a toy donation to the Rowan-Cabarrus YMCA's Empty Stocking Fund upon arrival at the event, which goes to benefit local families in Cabarrus and Rowan Counties. In addition, each of our Christmas trees will be donated at the conclusion of the event to families in need.

Cannon Ballers Christmas will run December 11th through December 13th. Stringent health, safety and hygiene protocols will be in place to protect attendees and team members. Reservations will be required for all attendees to manage capacity and maintain social distance standards.

Cannon Ballers Christmas COVID-19 Protocols & Guidelines

The Cannon Ballers have new protocols that ensure the safety of our community.

These include:

To manage park capacity, every attendee will need to make a reservation. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

A requirement to complete a simple online pre-visit health screening declaration 24 hours prior to admission (health screen will be emailed to each attendee);

A touchless temperature screening prior to entering the facility for both attendees, team members, and vendors;

Requirement for all attendees, team members and vendors to wear face coverings that cover the nose and mouth. Face coverings may not have exhalation valves or vents.

Social distancing reminders and markers throughout the ballpark

Limited attendee and team member contact;

Enhanced cleaning procedures, including additional deep cleaning and sanitization of restrooms, dining facilities and other busy areas;

Additional hand sanitation stations; and

Capacity management throughout the park.

