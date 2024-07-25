Cannella Signs with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

July 25, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

Arlington Renegades News Release







ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The UFL has announced that Arlington Renegades tight end Sal Cannella has signed a contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the National Football League.

In 10 games this season, Cannella led all tight ends and the Renegades with 53 catches for 497 yards (9.4 avg). He also was tops on the team with 6 touchdowns.

Cannella also led all XFL tight ends in the 2023 regular season in both receptions (63) and receiving yards (415), in addition to being the Renegades leading pass-catcher in their championship campaign.

The Arlington Renegades will retain Cannella's rights should he return to the UFL.

