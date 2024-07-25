UFL Announces NFL Signings for July 25

Arlington, TX - The United Football League today announced one of its players has signed a contract with National Football League teams. A total of 20 UFL players who made appearances during the 2024 season have signed with NFL teams.

Below is a list of players who signed:

UFL POS NAME NFL TEAM

D.C. WR Ty Scott Seattle Seahawks

Each UFL team will retain the rights of each player should that player return to the UFL.

