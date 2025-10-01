CanChamp History Is on the Line Tonight!
Published on October 1, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
There's TELUS #CanChamp history on the line for both Vancouver FC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC tonight, making it an incredibly compelling final
