Canaries Legend Jabari Henry Set to Return in 2022

SIOUX FALLS - The Sioux Falls Canaries have re-signed infielder Cole Pengilly for the 2022 season. An infielder from La Sueur, Minnesota, Pengilly appeared in four games for the Birds last season before suffering a leg injury that cut his debut season short.

A true rookie in 2021, Pengilly starred at Gustavus Adolphus College, earning All-Conference honors in 2019 and 2021. He hit .345 while playing in all 109 games of his three-year collegiate career. He is 8th in Gustavus Adolphus history with eight career triples. As a shortstop, he notched 261 assists, also good for 8th in program history.

The infielder debuted for Sioux Falls on May 25 vs. Houston before suffering a hamstring injury that sidelined him for one month. He returned on June 22 but was unable to remain on the Birds roster due to injury. He went 5-for-9 in the four games he appeared in, registering one double and one RBI.

The Sioux Falls Canaries will open their 2022 home schedule May 20th vs. the Milwaukee Milkmen at The Birdcage. The team's full 100-game schedule is now available.

The Birds will play 50 games at The Birdcage this year, including seven games in the month of May. Upgrades at the stadium, an enhanced fan experience and plenty of fun, family-friendly promos will be implemented in the 2022 season.

The Canaries open the season with a six-game, seven-day road trip that will take the squad to Lincoln and Winnipeg starting May 13th.

