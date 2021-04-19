Canadians Fan Cutout Crew Now Available

HILLSBORO, OR - The Vancouver Canadians revealed their 2021 Fan Cutout Crew program today, giving Canadians fans everywhere a chance to be a part of C's home games at Ron Tonkin Field in Hillsboro this summer.

With the team forced to play all of their games away from Nat Bailey Stadium this year, Canadians faithful can still support the team with a personal fan cutout of themselves or a loved one. For $99 CAD, each cutout will occupy a seat in the ballpark for all 70 C's home games. ALL CUTOUTS ORDERED BY MAY 2 WILL BE IN THE STANDS FOR OPENING DAY ON MAY 11.

Fans are encouraged to don their favorite C's gear and visit this link to purchase a cutout and submit a photo.

Anyone who purchases a cutout will be entered to win a Canadians Prize Pack, which includes an autographed item and a C's toque. The winner will be selected and contacted at the end of the season.

Should fans wish to keep their cutout as a souvenir at the end of the season, they have the option of receiving it via mail for an additional $45 CAD. Cutouts that are not mailed home will be properly recycled.

The Canadians begin the 2021 season on May 4 in Pasco, WA when they take on the Tri-City Dust Devils before beginning their home slate on May 11 in Hillsboro. Season tickets, 12-game plans and individual tickets for the month of May are on sale now and available at CanadiansBaseball.com.

