Vancouver, B.C. - The Vancouver Canadians in conjunction with Major League Baseball, have announced their schedule for the upcoming season.

The Canadians are set to play six-game series throughout the year, with no games played on Mondays. No postseason contests are scheduled to be played at this time. 2021 Early Bird Schedule is subject to change and game times are to be announced.

Earlier this month, the Canadians signed the Professional Development License with Major League Baseball, positioning the Canadians as the High-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays through the 2031 campaign.

