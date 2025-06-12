Canadian Slang vs CFL Players: 'Beauty'
June 12, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
What does it mean to be a beauty? We put CFL players to the test with some classic Canadian slang-and their answers don't disappoint. From guesses to giggles, watch how your favourite players handle these iconic phrases.
