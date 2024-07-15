Canadian National Junior Team Summer Camp Practices Open to the Public

WINDSOR, ON. - The City of Windsor and Mayor Drew Dilkens in partnership with Hockey Canada and the Windsor Spitfires are excited to announce the Canadian National Junior Team Summer Camp will host a practice open to the public on Monday, July 29, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the WFCU Centre.

"The City of Windsor is thrilled to be partnering with Hockey Canada and the Windsor Spitfires on this exciting opportunity as part of the Canadian World Junior Summer Camp," said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens. "Windsor is proud to call itself a hockey town. The sport has positive economic spinoffs for our community, showcases incredible facilities like the WFCU Centre, connects us to our powerhouse local team, raises our spirits, strengthens social bonds, and brings us together to celebrate the athletic achievements of remarkable young athletes. This type of community engagement opportunity, combined with competitive play, inspires youth to strive for excellence in sport. We are grateful to Hockey Canada and the Windsor Spitfires for being the driving force behind this fantastic program."

Spitfires Governor John Savage spoke on the event.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with Hockey Canada to bring the Canadian World Junior Summer Camp to Windsor." Owner/Governor of the Windsor Spitfires John Savage said. "This event not only provides a fantastic opportunity for our community to see some of the best young talent in hockey but also supports the development of future stars of the game."

40 players will take part in training, evaluations, practices, and 2 exhibition games, displaying their skills in anticipation of being selected to Canada's National Junior Team for the International Ice Hockey Federation's (IIHF) World Junior Championship, being held in Ottawa December 26, 2024 to January 5, 2025.

Following the Monday practice, events in Windsor include a Team Canada Red vs White exhibition game at the WFCU Centre, Tuesday July 30th at 7:30pm, as well as a Team Canada vs Team Sweden exhibition game at the WFCU Centre, Wednesday July 31st at 7:30pm.

Tickets for the games in Windsor can be purchased at WFCU Centre Box Office and online by "clicking here". Tickets are available for $30 plus fees per game or $45 plus fees for a two-game package.

