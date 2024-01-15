Canadian Lefty Seabrooke Returning to Goldeyes

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced Monday that the club had re-signed left-handed pitcher Travis Seabrooke for the upcoming season.

Primarily used as a starter in 2023, Seabrooke posted a 6-6 record with a 6.30 earned run average. The 28-year-old was named American Association Pitcher of the Week July 3 after a complete game, six-hit shutout of the Lincoln Saltdogs June 27.

Seabrooke also represented Canada at the WBSC Americas Pan Am Games Qualifier in Buenos Aires, Argentina where he won his only start, a 10-0, five-inning victory over Honduras June 20 in which he gave up only two hits.

The Peterborough, Ontario native appeared in 104 contests in relief between 2021 and 2022, including a league record tying 60 games in 2022.

Seabrooke was selected out of high school by the Baltimore Orioles in the fifth round of the 2013 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft and played six seasons in their system, reaching as high as Class-A Advanced on two occasions.

"Travis is someone I knew right away we wanted to bring back," said Goldeyes manager Logan Watkins. Not only is he a well-respected pitcher within the organization but across the American Association as well. He will be a big asset to us this season and I know he's motivated to have a strong year."

Winnipeg now has six players under contract for the 2024 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 30 players during spring training, which begins May 1.

2024 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

RHP Landen Bourassa

IF Dayson Croes

RHP Colton Eastman

RHP Marshall Kasowski

LHP Travis Seabrooke

OF Miles Simington

The Goldeyes begin the 2024 season on the road versus the Cleburne Railroaders on Thursday, May 9. The Home Opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21 at 6:30 p.m. against the Chicago Dogs at Blue Cross Park.

For information about 2024 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, visit the team's official website goldeyes.com.

