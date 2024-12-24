Canadian International Reegan O'Gorman Returns to LA in 2025

December 24, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Rugby FC Los Angeles News Release







Experienced lock Reegan O'Gorman is returning to LA in 2025 following a standout season in 2024.

O'Gorman played 12 matches for RFCLA last season after moving from New England, starting in 11 of those outings.

The 28-year-old has had a taste of the international arena with Canada, playing six Tests in his senior career so far.

O'Gorman grew up playing rugby in Vancouver before heading out to Christchurch, New Zealand where he played for Marist Albion Rugby Club.

In 2016, O'Gorman was selected to the Canadian National U20s before advancing to the senior Canadian test squad in the 2017 Americas Rugby Championship.

The Vancouver lock earned his first cap as a replacement against Chile, and proceeded to start in the following matches against the US and Uruguay.

O'Gorman in action for Canada in 2021. Photo X

"I'm really excited to be back in LA this season and building on what we started last year." Said O'Gorman.

"We've got a wealth of great new players and coaches joining the squad and I can wait to see what the final product is going to look like once it's all put together.

"It's great to see the fan excitement and engagement already and I'm sure it's only going to get better."

RFCLA director of Rugby Stephen Hoiles said O'Gorman's experience would be valuable in a squad with a number of younger players scattered throughout.

"O'Gorman is a really consistent player," Hoiles said.

"He's one of the more senior players in our squad, he's a really experienced lineout caller, lineout operator."

"Even though a fair few of the foreigners in our squad are fairly young or on the way up in their careers, a lot of our domestic players are guys that have been around and there's heaps of experience there."

Catch Reegan, and all of his LA teammate in action in LA in 2025! Rugby Football Club Los Angeles Season Tickets now available!

• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...





Major League Rugby Stories from December 24, 2024

Canadian International Reegan O'Gorman Returns to LA in 2025 - Rugby FC Los Angeles

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.