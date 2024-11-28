Canadian Cardoso, Outfielder Sebring Sign for 2025

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today the additions of Canadian infielder Kaiden Cardoso along with outfielder Jonah Sebring for the upcoming 2025 Frontier League season.

Cardoso, 24, signs his first professional contract after earning Rookie of the Year honours for the London Majors of the Intercounty Baseball League last summer. In 41 games, the 6-foot-2 infielder hit .327 with seven doubles, eight homers, and 28 RBI. Cardoso began his campaign on a 19-game hitting streak while registering a knock in all but 13 appearances. Suiting up in seven postseason games, Cardoso posted eleven hits and drove in six runs.

Hailing from Abbotsford, British Columbia, Cardoso appeared in 88 games at the Minot State University (Minot, North Dakota) from 2021-2022 before playing his final year of collegiate ball at the University of Antelope Valley (Lancaster, California) in 2023. A career .372 hitter in college, Cardoso recorded 38 doubles, 28 home runs, and 128 RBI. The 24-year-old grew up playing at Vauxhall Academy in Alberta.

Sebring, 23, inks his first professional contract following a four-year collegiate career. In 2024, the right-handed hitter appeared in 57 contests at the University of California, Santa Barbara (Santa Barbara, California), hitting .271 with 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, and 37 RBI. Upon completion of the college season, Sebring hit .326 with three long balls and knocked in 19 with the Santa Barbara Foresters of the California Collegiate League.

Originally from Murrieta, California, Sebring began his college career at Golden West College (Huntington Beach, California) before finishing at Santa Barbara from 2021-2024. Sebring tallied 12 multi-hit games in 2024, including three in a row, and six in his last ten games of the year - while also picking up the Big West Conference's Player of the Week honours once in 2023.

In other news, the Titans have traded LHP Jose Torrealba to the Missoula PaddleHeads of the Pioneer League in exchange for Future Considerations.

Finally, the club has released UTIL Evan Berkey.

The Ottawa Titans begin the 2025 season on the road versus the Down East Bird Dawgs on Friday, May 9 at Grainger Stadium in Kinston, North Carolina. The 2025 Home Opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m. against the New Jersey Jackals at Ottawa Stadium.

