Can-Am League Game Recaps

Rockland 7, Sussex County 6 (Conclusion of May 19 Suspended Game)

After 33 days between pitches, the Sussex County Miners and Rockland Boulders finally resumed their rain-suspended, seven-inning game, in which the Boulders came out on top 7-6 in extra innings at Skylands Stadium.

The game saw the statistical anomaly of Cito Culver appearing in both teams' box scores. He was the starting shortstop for Rockland when the game was initially played on May 19 and came on as the Miners shortstop in the eighth inning when the game resumed on Friday night.

John Brontsema went 3-for-4 when all was said and done for the game. A Chase Harris sacrifice fly in the ninth would be the winning margin for the Boulders, who knocked out 16 hits in the contest - with five hits coming from players that were no longer in the lineup when the game resumed.

Tim Ponto was on the mound back in May to start the seventh, and he finished the game out to pick up the win for Rockland. Ponto allowed just two hits and one unearned run in his three innings of work.

For the Miners, Audy Ciriaco went 2-for-5 with an RBI.

Sussex County 10, Rockland 9 (10 Innings)

The originally scheduled game between Sussex County and Rockland was a wild, back-and-forth affair that saw the Miners come from behind to win 10-9 in another extra inning game at Skylands Staidum.

Miners C Troy Dixon went 2-for-4 with a HR and three RBIs, including the game winning single in the bottom of the tenth. Audy Ciriaco went 3-for-5 with three RBIs as well, and Brandon Downes had a two-run HR for Sussex County.

The back end of the Miners bullpen did not allow a run in the final 3 1/3 innings of work, as Jose Jose, Ryan Newell, and Kevin Grendell combined to surrender three total hits, did not walk a batter, and struck out four

For Rockland, Grant Heyman was a triple short of the cycle in going 3-for-4 with a HR, double, and four RBIs.

Quebec 2, Ottawa 1 (Game 1)

A pitcher's duel saw the Quebec Capitales edge the Ottawa Champions by a final score of 2-1 in the first game of a doubleheader at RCGT Park on Friday night.

All of the offense that the Capitales would need came four batters into the contest, as Trevor Gillies hit a two-run HR to put Quebec in front. The lone Ottawa run would come in the sixth, courtesy of a Brian Portelli solo HR.

Both starting pitchers pitched well on the night, with the six-inning effort from Quebec's Dany Paradis Giroux outdueling the seven-inning complete game effort of Phillippe Aumont. Paradis Giroux allowed just the one run on three hits, walked two and struck out one. Aumont, meanwhile, gave up the two runs on seven hits and struck out eight in getting the hard luck loss.

Eduard Pinto went 2-for-3 in the contest for Ottawa.

Quebec 5, Ottawa 1 (Game 2)

The Quebec Qapitales completed the doubleheader sweep of the Ottawa Champions, winning the nightcap by a score of 5-1 at RCGT Park.

For Quebec, it was Vladimir Garcia's turn to throw a stellar outing. Garcia got the seven-inning complete game for the Capitales, allowing one run on four hits and striking out two to pick up his first win of the season.

Offeensively, Stayler Hernandez had a 3-for-4 game, and Rian Kiniry had a two-run double in the Capitales four-run third inning to pace the visitors.

For Ottawa, Brian Portelli went 1-for-2 with a RBI.

Trois-Rivieres 5, Cuban National Team 2

The Trois-Rivieres Aigles halted the Cuban National Team's winning streak at four games with a 5-2 win on Friday night at Stade Stereo+.

For the Aigles, Michael Suchy led the way with a 3-for-4 performance. Suchy drove in three runs in the contest for Trois-Rivieres. Parker Sniatynski also went 3-for-4, and David Glaude went 2-for-4 as all nine Aigles starters had a hit in the game.

Kevin McNorton would scratch his way through six innings to get the win. McNorton would allow 10 hits, but only two runs in the contest. Four pitchers out of the Aigles bullpen would combine on three innings of perfect relief, with Garrett Mundell finishing the final three outs for his sixth save.

Yunieski Yarduet went 3-for-4 in the losing effort for Cuba.

New Jersey 16, Shikoku Island 7

A 10-run seventh inning busted open a close game, as the New Jersey Jackals defeated the Shikoku Island Independents by a final score of 16-7 at Yogi Berra Stadium.

Robert Stock led the way for New Jersey, going 3-for-5 with five RBIs. Emilio Guerrero went 3-for-4 with a HR and four RBIs, and Jay Gonzalez had three hits and three runs scored. Alfredo Marte also added a HR for New Jersey, who pounded out 19 hits on the evening.

Shikoku Island would put some numbers up offensively as well. Katsuya Sendo would go 3-for-5 with a double, two RBIs, and two runs scored. Junichiro Kishi, Michitaro Nakamura, and Naoya Ota would each collect two hits as the visitors wrapped out 15 hits of their own.

Justin Brantley would work his way through 6 2/3 innings to get the win for the Jackals.

