CPL Vancouver FC

Callegari Scores Free Kick BANGER for Halifax

Published on April 4, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Vancouver FC YouTube Video


OneSoccer

Check out the Vancouver FC Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Canadian Premier League Stories from April 4, 2026


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central